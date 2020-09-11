Obituary – Peter Marquez

Peter Marquez died Sept. 7 at his home in Yukon.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday and Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Both services will be at St. John Nepomuk Church in Yukon with the Rev. Rex Arnold and Deacon John Teague officiating.

Burial will be in the El Reno Cemetery under the direction of Huber-Benson Funeral Home.

Pete was born Feb. 16, 1953, in El Reno and lived there until the early 1970s when he moved to Yukon.

He worked at the Yukon Convalescent Center for 15 years in various positions including aide and cook.

He was a member of St. John Nepomuk Church and the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed shopping, garage sales and cooking.

His mother, Frances M. Mosby, preceded him in death on July 15, 2020.

Others who preceded him in death include his step-father, Charles Mosby, and grandparents, Joe and Josephine Marquez.

Pete is survives by an aunt, Connie Marquez of Yukon and uncle, Jesse Marquez, also of Yukon, and numerous cousins.