Commander to speak at museum gala

Since June 2019, Col. Paul Filcek has been the commander of Tinker Air Force Base and its nearly 3,000 airmen.

He also is responsible for more than $5.4 billion in resources at the air base, located near Midwest City.

Filcek, who has served in the U.S. Air Force since 1987, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Thursday’s Yukon Veterans Museum Gala.

Filcek served as Tinker’s second in command from July 2018 until his promotion to commander in 2019.

Prior to that, he has had a lengthy career, including serving as commander of the Presidential Logsitics Squadron between June 2008 and June 2011.

That is the squadron responsible for Air Force One.

Filcek is a former master sergeant. He earned his commission from Officers Training School in 1997 after serving more than 12 years in enlisted services in five assignments involving four types of aircraft.

Under his current duties, Filcek not only leads nearly 3,000 airmen, his troops also provide support for more than 27,000 personnel assigned to the headquarters Air Force Sustainment Center, the air logistics complex, the 552nd Air Control Wing and the Navy Strategic Communications Wing, along with others.

Tickets for the event are $25 each and can be purchased at the Veterans Museum, 1010 W. Main or from any museum board member.

The gala will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dale Robertson Center.

Funds raised through the gala will help support the museum’s operations.