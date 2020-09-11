Area man accused in March death of 2-month-old girl

A murder charge was filed Friday against a Yukon-area man accused in the March death of a two-month-old girl.

Maj. Gary Knight, a spokesman for the Oklahoma City Police Department, said the Canadian County District Attorney’s Office filed first-degree murder charges against Anil Azmat, 33, of Yukon.

Azmat is accused in the death of Amora Azmat.

The child died at OU Medical Center on March 21 after emergency personnel rushed to her home at 204 Stebbin Drive.

According to an autopsy report, the infant died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The report shows that she suffered a skull fracture, a subdural hematoma and a hemorrhage.

In addition, the autopsy revealed rib calluses, contusions and abrasions of the scalp as well as facial contusions and neck abrasions.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide on Aug. 31. The police announced the findings late last week.

According to information provided in a news release, Oklahoma City police went to the residence after receiving a call about an infant that was not breathing.

The girl was taken to OU Medical Center, where she died.

Knight said Azmat had not been arrested as of Friday.