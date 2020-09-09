Mustang school employee dies of COVID

A staff member in the Mustang School District has died of COVID-related complications, officials at the school district announced Wednesday.

A statement emailed to parents reads: “It is with great sadness that I share with you that one of our Mustang staff members, who dedicated years of service to the students and staff of Mustang Public Schools, has passed away as a result of complications from COVID-19.

“The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and out of respect for that request, we will not be releasing further information. We thank you in advance for your thoughts and prayers.”

The statement from Superintendent Charles Bradley does not identify who the employee was, whether it was a teacher or staff member or what school was involved.

However, the statement does say the district will continue to work with health officials to make sure students and staff are safe.

As of Friday, Mustang Public Schools’ COVID-19 response team reported nine more positive COVID-19 cases.

Mustang High School has the highest number of positive cases with 12 people testing positive.

The Educational Resource Center has six cases, the second highest, school officials said.

All schools, except Mustang Horizon Intermediate, Mustang Creek Elementary, Mustang Elementary, Lakehoma Elementary and Mustang Valley Elementary, have at least one positive case.

There are 168 more known close contacts from the last reported data, the district said in a news release.

Quarantines since Aug. 10 are also up about 40 percentfrom last week.

Active quarantine cases also rose about 47 percent.

There have been 16 people who have recovered from having COVID-19, according to the district.

As part of the most recent update that was sent to parents, Bradley said the district is seeing some trends in quarantines that are conducive with the data collected.

The three trends included people who are reporting to school or work while symptomatic; students and/or staff who come into close contact with positive people outside of MPS; and people who come to school or work while awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The district plans to distribute updated data each Friday.