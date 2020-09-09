Broncos claim bedlam victory, 35-21

Dominique Dunn had the type of night most athletes could only dream of.

Against his rival, the Mustang senior reached the end zone four times out of the Dirty Don formation, which put the tight end in the backfield for direct snaps.

Dunn, who also racked up 73 yards on 10 carries, had the kind of performance that can catapult a player into statewide attention.

However, when Dunn was asked about the impressive start to his season, he deflected all the praise toward another group of athletes.

Dunn said the offensive line deserved the lion share of the credit for Mustang’s 35-21 victory over Yukon Saturday at Miller Stadium.

“Just thank our O-line,” Dunn said. “They were in quarantine all week. So they had to do their own work, their own running, their own workouts. I am thankful for them.”

It was the Broncos sixth victory in the past seven games against the Millers

Due to a possible COVID-19 exposure in the Broncos first scrimmage of the season, the entire offensive line had to sit out of practice in the week leading up to the first game of the season.

Despite that, the group was able to bully the Miller’s defensive front much of the night and helped pave the way for Dunn’s spectacular performance.

“Those guys are the heart of our offense,” MHS coach Lee Blankenship said. “Honestly, I’m not surprised. Our word of the week was accountability. And I knew they were going to hold themselves accountable.”

Yet, when the fourth quarter started Mustang’s lead was only seven points and Yukon had the ball deep in MHS territory.

That is when the Millers decided to go for it on fourth down and 3 at the 30-yard line.

Knowing they couldn’t let the Broncos increase their lead any further, Yukon rolled the dice to try and keep the momentum going.

However, the Mustang defense came up with a stop and forced the turn over on downs.

The Bronco’s Ethan Young then completed a 57-yard pass down to the Miller’s 5-yard line.

Two plays later Dunn bowed his way into the end zone to put Mustang up by 14 with 8:25 on the clock.

“Dom Dunn is an absolute stud,” Blankenship said. “He’s got the body type, he’s strong. He’s physical. He’s very fast. Obviously, he’s very intelligent. I think he’s a D-I- type of a player.”

Yukon had plenty of time on the clock to steal the game from MHS.

Once again Brayden Dutton drove the Millers deep into Mustang territory with more than six minutes left in the game.

However, YHS turned the ball over on Mustang’s 28-yard line.

Yukon never got the ball back as the Broncos ran out the clock and claimed the win.

Devyn Martin ran for a score and led the Broncos with 25 carries for 157.

The Miller’s offense was just as potent.

Led by Dutton, Yukon tallied 301 yards on the ground.

However, it was Mustang who made more plays when it counted.

“One of our core values is attitude and effort you can control,” Blankenship said. “I just love how our team fought.”

The sixth-ranked Broncos will take on No. 2 Stillwater (6A-II) Friday at Mustang High.

Stillwater is coming off a 45-32 victory over Edmond Santa Fe.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Despite their win over the Millers, the Broncos know they have to improve in certain areas when they take on Stillwater.

“I think we need to be in better shape,” Dunn said. “Me personally, I was gassed. I was just tired. Need more conditioning.”