Online learning plan going well, officials say

After the first two weeks of operating under the district’s continuous learning plan, Yukon school officials say all is going well.

Larrissa Lockwood, a spokesperson for the district, said there have been a few hiccups along the way, but overall, the online learning system the district is using has worked as expected.

“The teachers and students have adapted and made it work,” she said.

The main issues have involved technology problems.

That includes some students having problems logging into the system and the lack of internet access by others.

Lockwood said about 4 percent of the district’s almost 9,000 students do not have access to the internet and must find alternative options for downloading daily classwork.

She said the district is working to resolve the issue.

However, she pointed out that free access is available in the parking lots of each school, as well as the Mabel C. Fry Public Library.

The district also has provided “hot spots” at several locations throughout the community, including apartment complexes and mobile home communities.

“We’re starting to get the hang of it, and everyone is getting use to the technology,” Lockwood said.

The system, she said, has many moving parts including making sure lesson plans are distributed and the grading process is completed.

“These are all new processes, and we’re adapting to a new way of learning,” she said. “I feel like everyone is doing their best.”

Yukon has been working with a continuous learning plan since the school year began and expects to remain virtual through at least the first nine weeks.

The school board was expected to discuss the situation during its meeting Tuesday.

The decision to use a virtual learning plan was the result of increased numbers of people infected with the coronavirus.

As of Friday, eight staff members and three students were quarantined. In addition, one staff member was positive for the virus, while no students were, Lockwood said.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said he doesn’t plan to hold in-person classes until the number of COVID-19 cases falls to below 10.0 per 1,000 for at least two consecutive weeks.

Last week, Yukon’s number was 9.7.

“We want them back the safest and soonest we can get them back,” Lockwood said. “It’s not that we don’t want them. We want them, but we want them here safely. We can’t sacrifice safety.”