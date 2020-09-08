Millers seek to brush off tough loss

The Yukon Millers expect to have their hands full this week as they travel north to Deer Creek to face an Antlers’ team that is hungry for a second win.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2015 when the Millers defeated Deer Creek 28-23.

Ninth-ranked Deer Creek is coming off a 30-24 win against Southmoore last Thursday.

The Antlers are led by quarterback Brett Pense, who threw for 273 yards and was 10 of 15 for the night against Southmoore.

Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said Pense has a massive line in front of him.

“They’ve got a lineman who is 6-7, 305, and is being looked at by several colleges. The guy beside him is 350 pounds. The rest of the line is near 240,” Reed said.

The Antlers also have an arsenal in the backfield and several good receivers.

“Offensively, they have several weapons and they use them well,” Reed said.

The Antlers play out of a pro-formation offense, working from the shotgun.

Meanwhile, the Antlers’ defense doesn’t appear to be huge, the coach said, but they do move well.

“They run to the ball well. It’s very solid defense,” Reed said.

Meanwhile, the Millers are coming off a tough loss to Mustang on Saturday.

Reed said the team has its work cut out for them this week with areas that need improvement and a short week to prepare.

The Mustang game was moved to Saturday because of a COVID situation that had occurred two weeks before during a scrimmage between Mustang and Choctaw.

Reed said his focus this week is to make sure his team is prepared.

“We have to play much better in our scheme. We’ve got to be better at what we do,” he said.

One benefit of this week, is that Oklahoma’s late summertime heat wave should have a break.

A cold front was expected Tuesday and was likely to lower temperatures significantly.

While Reed said his team is in good physical shape, he said the cooler weather should help his team.

The key, however, is for his team to continue playing better.

“We have to keep getting better. We did some good things Saturday, but we have to be better up front and on the perimeter. I didn’t think we played great, but I also didn’t think they played bad. It was 14-0 pretty quick and we’re not designed for quick scores,” Reed said.

Yukon did rebound, tying the game at 21 to start the second half.

“I thought that was a good accomplishment,” Reed said.

Another focus, he said, would be getting his team ready mentally, as well as continuing to improve the fundamentals.

Game time is 7 p.m. Friday.