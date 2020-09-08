Ice rink set for Christmas in the Park

For the past 25 years, the city of Yukon’s Christmas in the Park has drawn thousands of people to look at what is considered to be one of the state’s premier holiday light shows.

Over the years, the city has added hundreds of displays with millions of twinkling lights.

Each year, the city tries to add to the display, hoping to draw even more people to the community between November and New Year’s Day.

To mark the event’s 25th anniversary, the city plans to bring a temporary ice rink to the park.

An agreement for the skating rink was approved last week by the city council.

It will not cost the city any money to bring the event to Yukon, though it will be responsible for providing electricity and water.

The company, Ice Challenge Enterprises, has previously been responsible for similar events in Edmond and Chickasha, said City Manager Jim Crosby.

Crosby said the city has looked at having an ice rink previously, but the cost was prohibitive.

Assistant City Manager Tammy Krutchmar and administrative assistant Dana Deckard worked together to make sure this year’s event is special.

The two work together each year on the Christmas in the Park project.

Deckard, beginning in August, helps put together many of the displays that highlight the event.

Under the agreement, the company will provide the rink and all the necessary equipment.

In return, it will receive all the admission receipts up to $98,000. After that, the city will receive 40 percent of the funds.

Crosby said the ice rink in Chickasha was very successful, making more than $150,000.

Under the contract, the company will begin setting up the rink by Nov. 14 in the north parking lot of Chisholm Trail Park.

The rink will be in the parking lot adjacent to the Oklahoma parking lot and will operate daily between Nov. 21 and Dec. 31.

It will operate from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“We thought it would be a great addition this year, and something that could really be enjoyed by the people,” Crosby said.

Members of the council said bringing the rink to Yukon is a great idea.

“It sounds really fun,” said council member Aric Gilliland.