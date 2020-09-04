Yukon street work highlights capital projects

Negotiations between the city of Yukon and a property owner are continuing for the rights-of-way on land needed to relocate utilities on State Highway 4.

City Manager Jim Crosby said the city has obtained the rights-of-ways for most property along the stretch of highway between Main Street and Wagner Road. He said one property remains, and the city is continuing negotiations.

However, if an agreement cannot be reached, the city will seek an eminent domain ruling in court, allowing the city to move forward.

The property is needed to allow the relocation of several utilities to make way for the second phase of a project to widen SH-4.

The first phase of the project is widening the road between Wagner and Wilshire. That work includes the construction of a 1,500-foot bridge over the North Canadian River.

That bridge will replace three outdated bridges.

The project also includes the construction of shoulders and turn lanes.

Crosby told the Yukon City Council on Tuesday the project is ahead of schedule and that crews have begun pouring concrete for the bridge.

Also, asphalt work for a portion of the new roadway already has begun, while dirt work for another portion of the road is beginning.

The second phase of the project is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022.

Meanwhile, a parking lot at Taylor Parks has been completed, as has the first phase of a project to rebuild 11th Street.

Crews, in August, rebuilt 11th Street from Wagner Road to the North Canadian Bridge. That project included adding a new asphalt overlay and striping to about a mile of roadway.

FRISCO ROAD

Crosby said one of the city’s most important capital projects is expected to begin next week.

Crews are expected to close Frisco Road between Vandament and NW 10 Street beginning Tuesday so construction can begin on a new overpass above Interstate 40.

The overpass is part of an interchange that will be built, providing on- and off-ramps from the highway to Frisco Road.

The road will be closed for about a year, said Lisa Shearer-Silam, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The $14 million project is expected to open the area along Frisco Road to commercial development, Crosby has said.

OTHER PROJECTS

There are several drainage projects underway, including one on Meadow Run, one near the high school and on Wagner Road near 11th Street.

“Our capital projects are going quite well,” he said.