VA plans to open Yukon, Norman clinics

Veterans in Canadian County will soon have a closer option for VA health care services.

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OKC VA HCS) announced this week that it is opening two new clinics this fall, including one in Yukon.

The other center will be in Norman, officials said.

“The new locations will allow us to continue to meet the needs of our veterans and to provide quality access to care for the many veterans who live in the area,” said Wade Vlosich,

director the Oklahoma City VA.

“OKC VA HCS is committed to serving those who have served this country,” he said.

The Yukon clinic will be at 1808 Commons Circle.

It, will provide two primary care teams, three mental health offices, physical therapy/occupational therapy, and three specialty care rotating rooms in a 6,700-square-foot. facility.

The Norman clinic will be at 1020 24th Ave. NW and will provide three primary care teams, two mental health offices, one tele-mental health room, and two specialty care/telehealth rooms.

The 9,800-square-foot facility will be a welcome addition to the community.

“The safety of veterans and staff continues to be our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vlosich. “It is our privilege and honor to care for our Veterans, America’s heroes, and we are pleased to bring VA clinical services to these local communities.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public grand openings or ribbon cuttings are planned, he said.

Everyone entering the clinics, as well as all OKC VA HCS facilities, will be required to wear a face mask or covering.

There are three ways Veterans can move their care to the Yukon and Norman Clinic:

• If you have never received VA health care or it has been over two years since you’ve been seen by a VA provider, please call the National Enrollment Office at (877) 222-8387.

• If you currently get VA care outside the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, you may call the Eligibility office at 456-3071 or visit the Eligibility Office in person at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center or the Lawton Clinic.

• If you currently get VA care within the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System and wish to move your care to the Yukon or Norman Clinic, please call 456-3053.