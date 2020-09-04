Suspect jailed in 7-Eleven robbery, slaying
A 21-year-old Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to the death of a 7-Eleven clerk on Thursday.
Oklahoma City police said they arrested George Way at an apartment in the 11500 block of SW 15 Street Thursday evening after receiving a tip.
Way was arrested on complaints of first-
degree murder and robbery with a firearm.
Maj. Gary Knight, a spokesman for the Oklahoma City Police Department, says Way did not resist when arrested.
The apartment complex is located near the 7-Eleven at 1601 S. Mustang Road.
According to authorities, Way robbed the store at about 2:27 a.m. Thursday.
The clerk, Laura Taylor, followed the robber outside and was shot by Way, who fled on foot.
Taylor, 30, died at the scene.
Knight said an investigation into the robbery-homicide is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 297-1200.
Officials with 7-Eleven released the following statement Thursday:
“Our hearts are with the victim’s family. We are gathering information and working with local law enforcement.”
This is the second deadly robbery at a Yukon-area 7-Eleven in the past year.
Ross Garrett, a longtime 7-Eleven clerk, died in an robbery at a store near Reno and Czech Hall Road.
The suspect in that robbery later was shot and killed by police.