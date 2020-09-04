Suspect jailed in 7-Eleven robbery, slaying

A 21-year-old Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to the death of a 7-Eleven clerk on Thursday.

Oklahoma City police said they arrested George Way at an apartment in the 11500 block of SW 15 Street Thursday evening after receiving a tip.

Way was arrested on complaints of first-

degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Maj. Gary Knight, a spokesman for the Oklahoma City Police Department, says Way did not resist when arrested.

The apartment complex is located near the 7-Eleven at 1601 S. Mustang Road.

According to authorities, Way robbed the store at about 2:27 a.m. Thursday.

The clerk, Laura Taylor, followed the robber outside and was shot by Way, who fled on foot.

Taylor, 30, died at the scene.

Knight said an investigation into the robbery-homicide is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 297-1200.

Officials with 7-Eleven released the following statement Thursday:

“Our hearts are with the victim’s family. We are gathering information and working with local law enforcement.”

This is the second deadly robbery at a Yukon-area 7-Eleven in the past year.

Ross Garrett, a longtime 7-Eleven clerk, died in an robbery at a store near Reno and Czech Hall Road.

The suspect in that robbery later was shot and killed by police.