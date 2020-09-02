Rain postpones MHS softball

Mustang High School’s fast-pitch softball game at Edmond North on Tuesday night was postponed due to rain and wet grounds.

MHS’ athletic department announced the game has been rescheduled for Sept. 21 at North. The junior varsity contest will start at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:30 p.m.

In Mustang’s only game during the past week, the Lady Broncos (10-5) outslugged visiting Putnam City, 16-10, during senior night on Aug. 27.

MHS’ Payton Henry, Kendall Hannon and Hannah Keele each rapped three hits, while Henry and Hannon added three RBI apiece.

The pitching duties were handled by MHS’ Lauryn Cottrell, Landry Garza and Kiera McGahee, who managed to turn back Putnam City in the slugfest.

Cottrell went 3.1 innings for the Lady Broncos. Garza finished the game with five strikeouts.

It was a tight game through the first couple of two innngs, with both teams putting up three runs in the first.

Mustang took a one-run lead in the bottom of the second when they outscored the Pirates 4-3 in the frame.

Cottrell shut down the Pirates in the fourth, while Mustang added a run in both the third and fourth.

Putnam City added two runs in the top of the fourth before Mustang’s bats came to life in the fifth inning, when they plated six runs.

Mustang also scored in a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In all, Mustang outhit Putnam City 17-8. The Lady Pirates also committed six errors, which helped propel the Lady Broncos to the win.

Mustang’s varsity team returns to action when it visits Moore at 5 p.m. Thursday.