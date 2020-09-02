Mustang’s Simonsen sets course record

Senior cross-country ace Gabe Simonsen set a course record in winning the Mustang Harrier Invitational last Saturday at Wild Horse Park.

Simonsen, the Broncos’ two-time defending Class 6A state champion, ran 15:48.74 in the 5,000-meter race.

“Gabe did break the course record by two seconds,” MHS coach Mike McGarry verified, noting the event has been held the past 12 years at the park.

Simonsen placed nearly 20 seconds ahead of second-place AJ Antonelli of Deer Creek.

“I felt really good about the run,” Simonsen said. “I wasn’t really going for the course record, so I am happy that I got it.

“I’m pretty much training through all these meets right now and planning on saving my effort until state. I am definitely okay with where I am right now fitness-wise running these fast times.”

The Class 6A state meet is Oct. 31 at Edmond Santa Fe.

The previous Wild Horse Park course record had been set in 2011 by Edmond Santa Fe’s Arya Bahreini (15:51.87), McGarry said.

Mustang placed first in the boys team standings with 43 points, edging runner-up Piedmont, which had 46 points. Deer Creek was third with 64 points.

“We have to get better to compete with Deer Creek at state,” McGarry said.

Mustang had two other senior harriers place in the top five, Brendan Robeaux (4th, 16:40.94) and Arnold Parker (5th, 16:42.06).

GIRLS FINISH 5TH

Mustang’s girls placed fifth in the team standings with 96 points, finishing behind champion Piedmont (54 points).

Sophomore Lakyn Webb paced the Lady Broncos, finishing sixth in 21:16.68 behind Deer Creek’s first-place Tabitha Fox (19:39.64).

“I’m proud of the way we ran as a team,” Mustang girls coach Greg Osborne said. “We do have some girls who are still figuring things out, so I don’t think we’re running at our full potential.

“We still have time to get there, so I’m not worried. We have almost three weeks to really focus on workouts before our next meet at the OK Runner in Norman (on Sept. 18.)”