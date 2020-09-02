Mustang’s K-9 officer retires, is adopted

Mustang City Council members approved the adoption of a retiring Mustang Police Department K-9 officer at the meeting Tuesday.

Police Sgt. David Hanson adopted K-9 Lex, who is 8 years old and is showing difficulties performing.

“We want him to be able to enjoy his retirement and not work to the point that a lot of dogs do, where they can’t enjoy their retirement,” said Hanson. “He already has issues getting up and down, he doesn’t run or jump much anymore because he just hurts too much. We just don’t want him to get to a point where he’s miserable.”

During the city manager’s report, Jodi Cox, executive director and CEO of the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund, surprised OMRF employee Laura Anderson with the George F. Wilkinson award, an award that honors outstanding OMRF agents.

In more council news, the members accepted the city’s application to receive CARES Act funds, as part of unforeseen issues that may arise because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

What the city will receive will be determined at the state level.

A fifth change order to Mustang’s new Animal Welfare Center was also approved for $993.

Chief of Police Robert Groseclose said the new changes are to prevent unwanted water from reaching the dog kennels, as well as the addition of a chain link fence on the cats’ patio to allow for more light.

The council also approved three declarations of emergency.

The first being one about vacating a 60-foot-wide right-of-way at the south end of Snyder Street.

The item was first introduced at the July city council meeting.

Melissa Helsel, Mustang’s community development director, said the city has sent letters to impacted property owners.

She said all but one was pleased with the decision.

Secondly, small wireless facilities, which look like telephone poles with the size of a traffic signal-like machine on top, were approved for regulations of installations.

“This sets forth a matrix and a system process of how to allow these in our city in a controlled and regulated way,” said Helsel.

There are penalties for companies that do not follow the regulation process for installing the facilities, such as labeling violations as offenses and/or issuing a court order to remove facilities.

The third approval was for the color of fire hydrants to be determined by Mustang Fire Chief Craig Carruth.

Helsel said the city has been requiring the hydrants to be yellow when they should be red.

In more council news, members tabled an agenda item about tearing down a house at 627 N. Edgewood Terrace in Mustang that burned Dec. 17.

The property owner recently applied to have the structure demolished, so the council wanted to give the owner a month to complete the process.

The cause of the house fire was never determined, Carruth said.

The item will be addressed at the next city council meeting, Oct. 6.

In public comments, Mustang resident Robert Hand told the council his 76-year-old wife was attacked by a dog in their neighborhood Jan. 14.

He said the dog broke her right arm and chewed her left arm.

She had to have a metal plate, he said.

The dog was taken away for 10 days by authorities but was returned to the owner, Hand said he found out a few months later.

He said the owner has put up a “beware of dog” sign, making Hand believe the dog still resides across the street from him.

“It scares the heck out of me,” said Hand.

He said he and his wife use to walk their neighborhood for exercise but have not since the incident.

“I’ve been left completely out of the loop of information about this dog,” Hand said. “Nobody will tell me where it’s at.”

Mayor Jess Schweinberg asked Hand who he has reached out to and Hand said animal control.

Schweinberg advised Hand to call City Manager Tim Rooney to set up a meeting with Groseclose to gather more information.

Caption: Police Sgt. David Hanson stands with retiring K-9 officer Lex. Hanson adopted Lex at the city council meeting Tuesday, saying he’s happy Lex will reside with he and his family. Photo / Haley Humphrey