Yukon prepares for bedlam battle

The Yukon Millers remember.

Last year, the Mustang Broncos were the only team to shut down the Millers’ powerful rush game. Yukon was held to fewer than 200 yards of total offense and struggled to get past the line of scrimmage.

Not even two of the top 6A teams — Jenks or Broken Arrow could do that.

But Mustang did.

Coach Jeremy Reed remembers.

“It’s the only time I’ve been shut out running that offense. There has been a lot of thought on what to do and how to do it. We’ve been preparing for this night for quite a while,” Reed said Monday during his weekly teleconference with local writers.

The coach said he will have a game plan, and the team will be working hard this week to prepare for its meeting with archrival Mustang.

It will be the first game of the season for both.

Each held a scrimmage last Thursday. Mustang faced Del City, while Yukon took on 4A perennial favorites, the Ada Cougars.

“We took a young team last year. Now, we are bringing a very experienced team. It’s amazing what experience can do,” he said.

Offensviely, Yukon is bolstered up front by an experienced line to clear the path for junior quarterback Brayden Dutton and two experienced and fast runningbacks in Makari Slaughter and Caden Hernandez.

The Millers continue to focus on its running game with the “flex-bone” offense that Reed implemented four years ago.

Defensively, Yukon is utilizing a 3-3 stack system, but it looks different than in the past.

Yukon’s defensive line is undersized, but is quick, Reed said. That means they hope to take advantage of team speed.

The Millers’ line will continue to stand to benefit from the speed.

The Broncos, who made the playoffs last season, lost most of its starters.

Reed said the Broncos return three starters on defense and a handful of offensive starters, including a couple of halfbacks. But, they lost its starting quarterback and receiving corps.

“We’re not looking at their team. We’re more interested in our team. We’re going to do what we do,” he said.

This year’s game will be different than in the past.

Only about 2,500 fans will be in the stands because of social distancing concerns.

Still, Reed said his team will be excited.

“If you can’t have energy for this game, they maybe you don’t need to be playing for Yukon,” he said.

While there is a possibility that each team might bring too much energy, Reed said that shouldn’t be a problem.

“Once the game settles in, it becomes more about the Xs and Os,” he said.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to 6 p.m. Saturday because of a COVID-19 contact issue involving one of Mustang’s scrimmage opponents.