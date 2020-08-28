Evaluations continue after Millers’ scrimmage

With most of Yukon’s starting backfield not in uniform, coach Jeremy Reed got an opportunity to get a better look at some of his backup players Thursday as the Millers hosted the Ada Cougars in a scrimmage.

It was the final warm-up before the team’s archrival, the Mustang Broncos, visit Miller Stadium next week.

Reed said earlier in the week that he didn’t expect many of his starters to play much.

In fact, many of them didn’t even suit out for the scrimmage, including quarterback Brayden Dutton and running backs Makari Slaughter and Caden Hernandez.

Reed’s defense struggled against Ada’s potent passing game, giving up a score in the first four-play series when a Cougar receiver snared a pass in the right corner of the end zone.

The Millers returned the favor, but did it on the ground.

Yukon only attempted a couple of passes in the hour-long scrimmage. Most of its yardage came in chunks behind grinding runs from running backs Logan Grulkey, Joe Wythe and Jacob Culberson.

Backup quarterback Logan Troxell handled first-team duties for the Millers on Thursday.

Yukon’s defense stepped up during the running clock portion of the scrimmage, giving up very few yards and no scores with either the first or second teams.

“We did some good things. I thought our guys who got more reps tonight did a good job,” Reed said.

Reed said the offensive line was a bright spot during the scrimmage.

“We like that group a whole lot. They looked like they did a good job,” he said.

And while he wasn’t completely satisfied with the team’s performance, he pointed out that it was simply an early scrimmage.

“Nobody is going to talk about how good your second scrimmage was in November. Tonight is important, but what’s really important is next week and you need to have everybody available,” he said.

This scrimmage, Reed said, was an opportunity to evaluate players who don’t normally see a lot of time on the field.

“There were good moments and some rough moments.

“Offensively, we moved the ball OK. Defensively, we didn’t bring the energy early, but once we did, things got cleaned up,” Reed said.

The Millers will host Mustang on Friday. Only 2,500 people will be allowed in the stadium so that social distancing efforts can continue.