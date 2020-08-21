Obituary – Martha McCarty – Death Notices

Martha McCarty, of Yukon, passed away July 29 surrounded by her family.

She proudly referred to her daughters as “my four girls”: Kimberly McNeill (Newalla), Lisa Hatcher (Yukon), Donna Fulton (Yukon) and Tiffany Gilles married to Brian Gilles (Kingfisher).

Martha had 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed cooking, decorating, sewing and she loved everything pink.

Martha spent hours sewing special quilts for each member of her family.

They are known as “Granny quilts” and are treasured.

“Time may pass and fade away but memories of you will always stay”

Que Sera Sera

Death Notices

Phyllis Keith

Phyllis “Joan” Keith, 63, died Aug. 13. Services are 3 p.m. today at Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Billy Ruggles

Billy Dwayne Ruggles, 77, died Aug. 19. Services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Ne’Zha Smith

Ne’Zha Smith, infant, died Aug. 15. Services are 11 a.m. today at Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.