Millerettes earn two big conference wins

The Yukon Millerettes’ softball team was heading into a weekend tournament with a lot of confidence after knocking off two conference foes this week.

Yukon topped Norman on Tuesday and then pounded the ball Thursday against Edmond Santa Fe.

Kaylee Bradley earned wins after going the distance in both games.

Yukon senior McKenna Johnson, one of the team’s top hitters from last season, got her first homerun of the season with a two-run blast late in the game against Norman on Tuesday.

The hit, which came in the sixth inning, sealed the win for the Millerettes.

Yukon beat Norman 10-3 in a game that was much closer than the score indicates.

Yukon jumped out to an early two-run lead in the bottom of the first inning, but saw the lead slip away in the third inning as Norman took advantage of three fly balls that landed in no-man’s territory and a ball that jumped short-stop Johnson’s dive with two outs.

After what looked like it would be a power hitting night for the Millerettes, who were taking early advantage of Norman’s Isa Ray pitching, they were stymied in the middle innings.

The game entered the fifth inning tied at 3, but Yukon added two runs before Ray was pulled at the top of the sixth.

Then the flood gates opened and Yukon added five runs in the sixth, including Johnson’s bomb.

Norman added a run in the seventh before Bradley and Yukon’s defense shut the Tigers down.,

For the night, Bradley finished with six strikeouts and 21 first-pitch strikes. She gave up 10 hits.

Yukon finished the night with nine hits, led by Johnson, who had three hits and four RBIs.

AJ Rayburn also had three hits and three RBIs.

Yukon 11,

Edmond SF 3

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Yukon jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, knocking off Edmond Santa Fe 11-3.

Bradley threw the entire game, giving up seven hits and striking out four batters. She had 16 first-pitch strikes.

Yukon scored one run in the first, second and third innings before the bats came to life in the fourth inning.

That’s when the team scored five runs. The team added three more in the sixth.

Norman got on the board in the fourth and added two more runs in the sixth inning.

Rayburn led the Millerettes with four hits and two RBIs, while Taylor McMahon added two hits and three RBIs.

Yukon was scheduled to play in a festival in Moore on Friday before traveling to Putnam City North on Tuesday.

Yukon is 5-2 on the season.