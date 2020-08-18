Real ID coming to Yukon

Yukon will become the latest community to have Real ID available as equipment is delivered to three tag agencies in the community this week.

Sarah Stewart, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, said the three agencies are scheduled to receive their Real ID equipment between Wednesday and Friday.

Stewart said Oklahoma Tag of Yukon and Yukon’s Best Tag agencies are scheduled to receive their equipment on Wednesday and should be operational by Friday.

Yukon Tag is slated to receive its equipment for the program by Friday, and should be able to process Real ID applications by Monday.

Stewart said DPS is in the sixth week of its rollout of the program. It will take 18 weeks to complete the process.

A tag agency in Mustang was among those receiving equipment during the first week of the rollout because it is considered to be part of South Oklahoma City.

Other communities that already have received equipment include Edmond, Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Norman, Claremore and Muskogee.

Equipment also is being installed at Hinton in the DPS offices.

Thus far, Stewart said, the installation process has gone well.

Customers can opt whether they want a Real ID license or a traditional license. Stewart also said the deadline to apply for Real ID has been moved to Oct. 1, 2021.

She encourages people to get Real ID as their license expires or if they plan to travel by air after Oct. 1, 2021 and their license hasn’t expired.

Beginning in 2021, those flying will no longer be able to use a traditional license as a form of identification when boarding an airplane.

The new license have a symbol that indicates it is a Real ID license.

Stewart said the cost is the same.

One change is that customer obtaining a Real ID will not receive their license at the same time they apply. Instead, she said they will receive a temporary paper, and should receive their Real ID license in five to 10 business days.