Plan outlines Yukon’s possible future

Yukon officials have gotten a glimpse of what the future could hold for the city as part of a comprehensive plan that was recently unveiled to the planning commission.

The 2040 Compre-hensive Plan took more than a year to develop and is seen as a blueprint for Yukon’s future.

The plan was developed by Johnson and Associates with the assistance of the Triad Design Group and ADG.

The plan was presented to the planning commission in a study session in July and approved by the board last week.

It will be given to the city council in October following a public meeting planned within the next few weeks, said Mitchell Hort, director of development services.

He said the plan does not offer many surprises.

“The comp plan is a vision of what we see in the next 20 years, or so,” said Hort.

The plan focuses on housing availability, infrastructure and the city as a whole, he said.

The last time Yukon completed a comprehensive plan was more than 25 years ago, and much has changed since then, said Hort.

The future for Yukon looks bright.

The community is growing, he said, and finding ways to plan for that growth is essential.

The plan, which cost about $125,000 to complete, provides some insight for the coming 20 years.

City Manager Jim Crosby said in developing the plan, people throughout the community were contacted for input.

That includes not only residents and business owners, but also developers and other officials.

That was very important, said Crosby, pointing to how much Yukon has grown since the last study was completed.

“No one expected the boom we have had in development not only in residential, in retail and the number of infrastructure improvements we’re looking at,” he said.

The plan also will help Yukon decide how to develop those things based on Oklahoma City’s development.

Yukon is surrounded by Oklahoma City and likely will be a resource for water and sewer services in OKC’s growth to the west of Frisco Road and to the south of 10th Street.

“They would have to rely on Yukon for water and sewer,” he said.

Most of what is shown in the study has been developing over the years.

According the report, Yukon has an older housing stock, but that already was known.

Yukon’s residents are older, however, even that is changing as more families move into the community because of its low crime rate, affordable housing and strong educational system, Hort said.

“Younger people are looking for other places to come and Yukon is one of the places they like to come and raise a family,” he said.

Hort also pointed to the events, such as Concerts in the Park, and other activities as being seen as benefits.

“There is always something going on to bring people here,” he said.

Crosby agreed, especially about the education system, saying that there is an emphasis on making sure children attend a top-level school.

“This is the place to come. You can see the impact not only in Yukon but in Mustang and Piedmont,” he said.

Both of those communities also have seen significant growth.

One area of concern is Yukon’s lack of growth potential for retail.

According to the report, Yukon is landlocked by Oklahoma City.

The report found the top issues for land use were physical constraints of developable land, the amount of land available and a desire to keep the community’s small-town feel.

The report found that 2,547 acres of what is available is agricultural land. Most of that land is unlikely to be developed commercially.

There are 867 acres that are geared toward industrial use, and 2,736 acres that are for residential use that is undeveloped.

The study also found there are 333 acres of medium intensity properties that could be used for residential or commercial development available and 1,662 acres for high-intensity commercial use, for things like big box stores.

According to information provided earlier, Johnson and Co., said the city had less than 2,500 acres of commercially developable land remaining.

That includes several hundred acres near Frisco Road and Interstate 40.

To make up for the lack of land, both Crosby and Hort said Yukon would focus more on redeveloping property.

Crosby said the city is currently working with developers to do just that and could have an announcement in the near future that would benefit the city.

Crosby said some redevelopment already is happening, pointing to plans by Spanish Cove to raze a small shopping center to develop more senior-living apartments.

“In the next 10 to 20 years you will see some redevelopment,” Crosby said.

Hort said the goal of the comprehensive plan is to be on the “cutting edge” of future trends.

“I’m talking about development, looking at the uses, being able to adapt, if needed, and making sure we have the improvements we need in infrastructure. It is a planning tool, so it helps us plan for the next 20 years,” Hort said.

The entire comprehensive plan is available to be reviewed on the city’s website, www.yukonok.gov.