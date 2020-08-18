Millers softball splits the weekend in Broken Arrow

After a strong opening game of the season, the Yukon Millers softball squad went 2-2 during a weekend tournament in Broken Arrow.

The Millers defeated Coweta and Bixby, but lost close games to Henryetta and Hilldale.

In the opening game against Bixby, the Millers took the lead in the fifth inning and never looked back, grabbing a 5-3 win.

Jaycee McKee earned the win for the Millers, going six innings, throwing 14 first-pitch strikes. She also gave up seven hits.

Analese Rayburn led the Millers at the plate with two of Yukon’s eight hits as well as three runs batted in.

Taryn Blazevich and Marlee Warden added two hits as well.

McKenna Johnson also had an RBI for the Millers.

Bixby jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, and added two more runs in the sixth.

Yukon finally got on the board in the fourth and fifth innings, then added three runs in the sixth to pull away.

In the second game of the day, the Millers dropped a tough loss to Henryetta 1-0.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the sixth inning, when Henryetta scored its lone run of the game.

Both teams had five hits. Yukon was led by Johnson, who had two hits.

Rayburn had four quality at-bats.

Kaylee Bradley took the loss with a full-game on the mound. She had 15 first-pitch strikes and struck out five batters.

In Saturday’s action, the Millers defeated Coweta 5-2

Coweta jumped out front first with one run in the first inning and one in the second, but Yukon responded with one of its own in the second and third innings.

Yukon grabbed the lead in the fifth and sealed the game in the sixth with two more runs.

The Millers finished the game with nine hits and an error.

Henryetta had seven hits, but gave up four errors as well.

Johnson, Rayburn and Kaylee Witte all had multiple hits in the game for Yukon.

Ariah Mitchell had two runs batted in, while Johnson and Witte also added RBIs.

Bradley earned the win with six innings on the mound. During that time, she had 16 first-pitch strikes and four strikeouts.

In the final Yukon game of the event, the Millers lost to Hilldale 4-2.

McKee took the loss with five innings in the circle, during which she gave up seven hits.

McKee did have three strikeouts and seven first-pitch strikes.

Yukon finished the game with five hits.

Rayburn had an RBI to lead Yukon.

The Millers were back in action Tuesday when they played Norman.

They host Edmond Santa Fe on Thursday. Varsity game time is 6:30 p.m.