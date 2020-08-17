OKC man sentenced in deadly March 2017 crash

An Oklahoma City man has been sentenced to prison after entering a blind plea to two counts of first-degree manslaughter in connection with an accident that killed a Yukon woman and her daughter.

Justin Lane Prater, 26, entered his plea on Wednesday before Canadian County District Judge Paul Hesse.

Prater was charged in connection with a March 16, 2017, accident that resulted in the death of Ashlyn Nicole Byers, who was pregnant.

Byers was a backseat passenger sitting behind Prater.

According to court documents, Byers’ baby was delivered at the hospital and survived 15 days.

Sally Rose Byers-Amway died of injuries resulting from the accident, court documents show.

According to the accident report filed by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Prater was driving a 2003 Hyundai Accent on which the hood latch was broken and was being held in place with a cord.

The cord broke while he was driving causing the hood to come up and block his view.

While trying to maneuver to the side of the road, his car was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer driven by Floyd Ellison.

Two other people involved in the crash survived, the patrol said.

During Wednes-day’s hearing, Hesse sentenced Prater to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended on both counts. Prater was given credit for time he served while waiting to bond out of jail.

Prater also was ordered to pay a $250 fine in each case and $250 to the victims’ compensation fund in each case.

The sentences will run concurrently.