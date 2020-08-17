Obituary – Helga T. Kastl

Helga T. Kastl. 83, passed away August 9 at Mercy Health Center in Oklahoma City.

Born Feb. 6, 1937, in Czechoslovakia, as a young child she and her family were displaced to Germany.

In November 1961, she came to the United States as a new bride.

Helga began her professional career at AT&T, where she was a devoted and hardworking employee, working her way up as an electronic technician.

In 1983, Helga married William “Bill” Kastl.

They enjoyed traveling, visiting 14 countries, all 50 states, and of course those trips, “wherever” with the Svejkovsky’s.

In 2013, they moved to Spanish Cove, where they enjoyed new friends and places to go.

She found great pleasure in the simple things in life such as flowers and gardening.

Helga was a dedicated member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Yukon, where she was also very active in the Altar Society.

Helga was preceded in death by her daughter, Sylvia Marino.

She is survived by her husband Bill; two grandchildren, Loren and Cullen Marino, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Yukon, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. John Altar Society, P.O. Box 850249, Yukon OK 73085.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.