Obituaries – Philip Louie Thomison – Gregory Ray Warren – Clovis Ray Williams – Don R. Wooden

Funeral services for Philip Louie “Phil” Thomison will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Sulphur, with Pastor Bill Leveridge officiating.

Phil was born July 28, 1939, in Ardmore. He died Aug. 2 in Sulphur, at the age of 81 years and 5 days.

Phil and the former Ms. Leslie June Terrell were married on Dec. 31, 1994, in Gainesville, Texas.

Phil grew up in Ardmore, graduating from Ardmore High School, Class of 1957.

While in high school, he worked for the Safeway Grocery.

Little did he know, his employment with that company would continue for the next 41 years of his life.

Phil had a passion for people, which made him perfect for the retail grocery business.

Being a “people person,” he made it a point to know his customers and be able to call them by name, when he saw them.

Throughout his time with Safeway, Phil managed several stores in Oklahoma and Arizona.

His time with the company brought him great joy.

After retiring from Safeway, Phil then worked for multiple grocery stores, where his passion for the grocery business and people continued.

Phil began working for Sooner Foods in the early 2000s, where he would finish out his career.

In earlier years, he enjoyed working on his 1955 Chevy.

He was a diehard OU fan, as well as an avid fan of NASCAR Racing and Dale Earnhardt.

Phil’s most cherished pastime was spent being with his beloved family.

Survivors include his loving wife, June; daughter, Karrie Thomison of Fountain, Colorado; step-sons, Derrell Purnell and wife Angie Linder of Moore, Stephen Purnell of Sulphur and Brian Purnell of Greenville, Texas; grandchildren, Kylie Thomison, Colton Purnell and wife Shara; Brooke Purnell, Myah Purnell, Dustin Wallace and Corbin Linder; great-granddaughter, Bella Wallace; two siblings, Lora Stokes of Ardmore and Jerry Thomison of Lone Grove; two nephews, Phillip Kennedy and wife Karon, and Rodney Thomison; one niece, Kathy Rawdon and husband Jeff; as well as his beloved dog, “Buster.”

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret (Smith) Thomison.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family suggests those attending the service wear OU attire to honor Phil’s passion for the University of Oklahoma.

Services are entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home of Sulphur.

Online condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.

Gregory Ray Warren was born on Dec. 16, 1955, in Tulsa to Raymond Leonard and Helen Irene (Stephens) Warren.

He went to his heavenly home on Aug. 1.

Greg and Kathy were married on Nov. 15, 1980.

He enjoyed being around family and was hardly alone as strangers became friends.

He devoted himself to his police work and helping others.

He loved working at the skating rink and being around all the kids.

Greg worked at American Bank System for 39 years with the dream of retiring in December 2020 before his 65th birthday.

He was well known for his many hobbies including motorcycle rides on beautiful days and coming home to his wife and chatting after a long day.

He enjoyed many rides and day trips with his wife around Oklahoma.

His favorite destinations were Las Vegas and Branson.

He truly enjoyed tinkering with the bike, computer and anything that needed fixing.

He was always the first in line to offer a helping hand when anyone needed it.

He enjoyed making people laugh and was well known for his stories of the past and his ability to twist history just to get a smile.

Like his stories of the years spent in the CIA.

Greg’s favorite pastime was his computer and getting to spend time flying with his flight simulator game.

Greg was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; mother, Helen; son, Christopher Warren of Maud; daughter, Stephanie Jackson of Oklahoma City, and daughter, Michelle Long of Gardener, Kansas; along with four grandkids, Austin Warren, Barrett Jackson, Aurora Warren, Jaxon Warren, and twins due in October.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 6501 N.W. 23 St, Bethany.

To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com

Clovis Ray Williams, having reached 87 years of age, departed his family and friends after a brief illness, on July 30 while in care at the Integris Hospice House of Oklahoma City.

Ray passed into the loving arms of his Savior, being surrounded in his last days with his four children at his side.

“Shugg” Cofer, as he was known throughout his boyhood years, was born April 13, 1933, on the Cofer Family farm near Ninnekah.

He was the son of Jerry Dalton and Vernie-Jewel Williams, but was raised by his grandparents, Ike and Ollie Cofer.

It was Grandma Cofer who first said Ray was such a sweet little baby, that he must be “sweet as sugar.”

So, the nickname “Shugg” was born, and “C. Ray Williams” was known as “Shugg Cofer” to his immediate family for the remainder of his years.

Ray graduated from Alex High School in 1951.

Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

During his time in the military he reached the rank of master-sergeant.

Ray was always particularly proud of his military service.

In 1953, he married Peggy Jo Hopkins, who was working as a telephone operator for the Chickasha phone company.

Ray and Peggy made their first home there in Chickasha while Ray attended Oklahoma University.

In 1960, he graduated with a degree in Petroleum Engineering, and began a long career of developing and supervising oil and gas projects — all the while rearing four children and relocating the family to 12 different destinations across six states.

The pinnacle of Ray’s career was with the U.S. Department of Energy serving as the director of the US Naval Petroleum Reserve.

“The Reserve” as it is often called, is one of the world’s largest oil, gas and shale deposits, and reaches throughout the state of Wyoming and into Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

It is owned and operated by the United States government to serve as an emergency military fuel supply in time of war.

After retiring from managing The Reserve in 1995, Ray and Peggy relocated to Yukon, and selected First Baptist as their church home where they have been active for many years.

Ray and Peggy celebrated 66 years of marriage before she passed just 10 months ago.

Ray’s hobbies included fishing, playing golf and spending time with the family.

Along with a host of dearly loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and siblings, Ray is survived by his four children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren — all of whom have been blessed by their love for Christ, and their love for family.

Funeral services were held Monday at First Baptist Church, Yukon.

Ray was interred beside his wife, Peggy, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Chickasha.

Those who wish to remember Ray in a special way may make gifts in his memory to The Baptist Children’s Home, or Yukon First Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Services are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral and Cremation Services, Yukon.

Don R. Wooden went home to be with his Lord on July 31 at the age of 76.

He was born Feb. 26, 1944, in Oklahoma City to Grady and Bernice

(Wright) Wooden.

He was a 1963 graduate of Putnam City High School.

Don served his country in the United States Air Force Air National Guard.

He retired in 2006 as a quality coordinator with OG&E after serving 20 years.

Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was an avid fisherman and loved catching big catfish and crappie.

Don enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting all of his neighbors at Lake Eufaula.

He never met a stranger and would help anyone no matter what they needed.

He also loved his dogs, Sadie, Lotus and Cooper.

Don will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Bernice Wooden; sisters Wanda Lou Wooden and Jean Hankla and brothers Grant, Wayne and Leroy Wooden.

He leaves cherished memories with his wife, Sandy of the home; son, Devin Wooden and wife Kelly; daughter, Denise Trapasso and husband Joe; step-son, Jason Garcia; brothers: Jay Wooden and Mike Wooden and wife Cathy.

grandchildren: Addison Dunford and husband Bryan, Ashton Wooden, Avery

Wooden, Dylan Trapasso and Ryan Trapasso; former spouse, Diane Lawson and

many other extended family and friends.

Services were held Tuesday at the South Lakes Chapel.

Visit www.vondelsmithmortuary.com for more information or to leave a message for the family.