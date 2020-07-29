Seven Lady Broncos commit to play college soccer

Players and fans of Mustang High School’s girls soccer team will always wonder what might’ve been had the coronavirus not ended the 2020 season prematurely in March.

The Lady Broncos had enough talent that capturing a Class 6A state championship was more than possible.

Much of MHS’ ability and strength came from a roster that included 10 seniors, seven of whom will play college soccer this fall.

“This is the biggest (senior) class I’ve coached and also the most signees I’ve had,” MHS head coach Lindsay Riggs said. “I have averaged about four players a year to play college soccer.”

Midfielders Paris Nance, Regan Ake and Taylor Mitchell signed over the summer to play college soccer, if the COVID-19 pandemic allows it.

Nance and Mitchell will be competing in Midwest City for coach Tommy Riley’s Rose State University Raiders, a junior college program.

Ake will attend Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell. The Aggies are coached by Mike Rosso and play in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

They join four teammates — goalkeeper Ashlee Jackson, midfielders Gracie Cornelius and Keeley Bennett, and defender Kylee Wickersham — who had committed previously.

Jackson and Cornelius signed with Oklahoma Christian University while Wickersham will play at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Each was named an All-Stater.

Bennett was recruited by the Southern Nazarene University Crimson Storm in Bethany.

“This group of seniors made a big impression and impact to our program since they came as freshmen,” Riggs said. “We had our eyes set on a state title and had been there twice in a row. We were looking to have a new outcome this year.”

Mustang was 16-3 in 2019 and 14-5 in 2018 with the two state

runner-up finishes.

Thanks to its seniors, five of whom started, MHS established itself as one of the state’s premier programs. Their team also reached the 6A quarterfinals in 2017.

MHS was 5-1 last year before the virus halted prep sports in Oklahoma.

During their four years, MHS’ seniors also won two district titles and carved out a 47-14 mark.

Riggs feels Nance and Mitchell will strengthen Rose State’s midfield play.

“Paris helped us out by being able to play different attacking positions in our offense,” Riggs said. “We were able to utilize her as a forward and midfielder.

“Taylor is a hard worker and has great vision of the field. She is a smart player and knows the game very well.”

Ake potentially could help Oklahoma Panhandle State’s offense.

“Regan has an attacking mindset,” Riggs said. “She wanted to use her ability as a forward in scoring goals.”

Despite graduating those players, MHS expects to be a title contender in 2021.

Riggs’ Lady Bronco teams have compiled a 61-20 mark during her five-year tenure and have never missed the playoffs during a complete season.