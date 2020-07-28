Obituary – Edna Shirley (Copeland Crow)

Edna Shirley (Copeland) Crow, 99, passed from this life July 24.

The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.S. Copeland, she was born July 22, 1921, in Paris, Texas.

She attended school in Texas and graduated from West Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree followed by a master’s degree.

She was a leader in high school, serving as class president during her junior and senior years as well as being the captain of the girls’ volleyball team.

She continued with leadership roles after high school and became a member of Alpha Chi and Kappa Omicron Phi while in college.

Edna married Sam Crow, who was born and raised in Harmon County.

The two purchased a home in Hollis and became educators in the town’s school system.

Mrs. Crow taught vocational home economics for 25 years at Hollis and received numerous awards while teaching.

Several programs were initiated by her, such as the Blue Angels Organization, the FHA/Hero Cookbook, the FHA/Hero Newsletter and the FHA/Hero Leadership Seminar.

In addition, Mrs. Crow served on the Governor’s Advisory Committee on the Status of Women under Gov. George Nigh as well as in the office of secretary, vice-chairman and chairman of the Southwest District OEA Division of Home Economics.

She also served as state president of vocational home economics and past president of the Oklahoma Vocational Association.

Mrs. Crow served as district supervisor for Vocational Home Economics and also state adviser for Future Homemakers of America for nine years.

During this time, she was inducted into the Vo-Tech Hall of Fame, and was honored with her portrait being displayed in the Vo-Tech Building at OSU in Stillwater.

Due to her husband’s illness, Mrs. Crow retired from the vo-tech position in the 1983-84 year.

In 1991, they purchased a home in Yukon to be closer to their two daughters and grandchildren.

Shortly after moving to Yukon, she was asked to become a member of the Spanish Cove Board of Trustees.

She continued to serve on various committees and in various positions for the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association as well as for Frontier Hospice.

Mr. Crow’s health continued to deteriorate until his death in 1996.

Mrs. Crow remained in their home until 2001, and then made the decision to move to Spanish Cove Retirement Village.

Writing articles for the Yukon Review regarding the Cove residents was also something that she enjoyed.

In addition, she continued to serve her community and state in various ways. Honoring our country’s veterans was always of the utmost importance to her, so she organized the Spanish Cove Veterans Day Assembly, continuing to organize the event for many years.

Gov. George Nigh wrote a letter recommending her for the Oklahoma County Retired Educators Volunteer Award, which stated, “Her love and compassion comes naturally and is there always. Her commitment is to others.”

Mrs. Crow continued to reside at Spanish Cove, still sharing her love and compassion to and for others, until her passing.

She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Bartlett and Suzanne Johnson of Yukon; granddaughter, Lesli Stowe and husband Scott of Yukon; twin grandsons, Sam and Charles Johnson both of Huntsville, Alabama; two great-grandchildren, Rebekah Partain and Caleb Partain, and two great-great grandchildren, Easton and Emery June.

Funeral services were held Tuesday at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery.

