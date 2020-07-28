Heavy rains lead to area water rescues, keeping firefighters busy

Heavy rains that inundated the area throughout Monday and Tuesday morning kept rescue crews from Yukon and Oklahoma City busy.

According to the state’s Mesonet site, Yukon received more than five inches of rain during the 24-hour period, and more is expected.

Officials with the Yukon Fire Department said their crews responded to at least two flooded car reports as well as one report of water inside a home.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

All of its high-water rescues were near Banner Road.

Meanwhile, officials with the city of Yukon said the Development Services building received substantial damage from flood waters.

Crews found water in the building when they arrived for work Tuesday morning.

Rescue crews from Oklahoma City responded to several calls about high water in its jurisdictions between Yukon and Mustang, officials said.

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said crews responded to calls beginning just after midnight at SW 11 and Mustang Road when three vehicles became stranded in high water.

In one case, the water was above the window, he reported.

Fulkerson also said five people were rescued in that one call.

There also were rescues in the 1100 block of Mustang Road, SW 15 and Mustang Road, a boat rescue at a home on Richland Road, and two water rescues from vehicles near Banner Road.

The forecast Tuesday called for a 60 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and additional chances throughout the remainder of the week.