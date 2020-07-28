Fifth COVID-related death reported in Canadian County

Piedmont is the latest Canadian County community to report a death related to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oklahoma State Health Department reported the death on Tuesday as one of 15 COVID-19-related deaths across the state.

The victim is identified only as a female in the 65-and-older category from Canadian County. However, Tuesday’s list included a death in Piedmont, which previously had not recorded one.

In all, there have been five deaths reported in Canadian County: two in Yukon and one each in Mustang, El Reno and Piedmont.

Across the state, there have been 509 deaths related to the illness.

The health department reported another 1,089 positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 33,775. That includes 26,363 who have recovered.

Canadian County has the fifth highest total of cases at 913 positive tests, including 717 who have recovered. That means there are just under 200 active cases in the county.

As of Tuesday, Yukon has had 487 positive tests results, while Mustang has had 158, El Reno has had 139, Piedmont has had 70.

Meanwhile, Okarche has recorded 20 positive cases, and Union City has had four.

County health officials said last week they are now giving free COVID-19 tests each day by appointment, but have begun providing tests without an appointment on Wednesdays at its office in Yukon.

Officials said last week, there were more than 200 tests administered during the bulk testing event.