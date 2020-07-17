Scaled-down fair planned for county

The Canadian County Free Fair will move forward in August, but in a significantly scaled-down fashion.

The county’s fair board voted Thursday to let the fair continue. However, only the livestock portion of the fair will be held.

Even that, according to the fair board, will be scaled back to a “show and go” format.

The fair is scheduled for Aug. 26-28 at the fairgrounds complex in El Reno.

According to the fair board, all of the activities, including the carnival, food trucks, horse show and other exhibitors have been canceled.

Plans for live entertainment also have been canceled.

Officials said the livestock show will go forward because the students, including those in 4-H and FFA, work throughout the year to prepare their animals for the show.

The livestock show will be considered a “show and go” event where the animals that do not make the final cut can be released immediately after the competition.

The goats and sheep will show on Wednesday, while cattle will show on Thursday and swine will be judged on Friday.

The buildings will be locked at the end of the swine show, officials said.

The board also said the fair will follow the guidelines that have been set up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additional information about the fair and the guidelines will be released in the next few weeks, the board said.