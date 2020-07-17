Obituary – Donald Ross Seale

Donald Ross Seale passed away July 13 at his home in Checotah at the age of 78.

Don was born May 27, 1942, in Holdenville to Bud Seale and Lottie (Howell) Seale.

Don graduated from Calvin Public School.

He attended Central State University and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Don married Beverly Carlton (deceased) on July 13, 1963, and had two children, Michelle and Shawn.

Don later married Nettie (Friese) Watkins on July 1, 1989 in Clinton.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1969.

Don worked for Western Electric then later he worked for Oklahoma Department of Transportation as a materials inspector from 1988 to 2008.

Donald served as chairman on the local rural water board.

He enjoyed refurbishing old cars, fishing, bird hunting, archery, metal detecting, gardening and square dancing.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; brothers James and Bradley Seale; infant sister Doris Delene Seale; and wife Beverly Seale.

He is survived by his wife, Nettie of the home; daughter Michelle Dawn (Seale) Lyon of Texas; son Shawn Ross Seale of Canadian, son Tracy Watkins and wife Beth of Weatherford; daughter, Terri Botts and husband Sean of Grove; seven grandchildren Kristen, Walker, Talon, Slade, Baylor, Kamryn, Kinzie; one great grandson Darby; one great granddaughter Dek’Lynn.

He is survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Calvin Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Ryan Walker Botts officiating with Talon Watkins assisting.

Music will be provided by Tracy Watkins.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the three organizations listed below:

Quail Forever by mail: Pheasants Forever, Inc, 1783 Buerkle Circle, St. Paul, MN 55110. By Phone: (651) 773-200

Online donation at www.quailforever.org

<https://www.quailforever.org/.

Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation P.O. Box 592 Washington, OK 73093.

Online donations at dalekgrahamveteransfoundation.org.

Calvin Cemetery Association, PO Box 32, Calvin, OK 74531.

Services are under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home in Holdenville.