Obituaries – Louella Maude Copeland – A.C. Gray

Louella Maude Copeland

Louella Maude (Schalski) Hedrick Copeland, age 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 9 at Noble Nursing Home in Noble.

Louella loved people and never passed up the opportunity to help anyone in need.

After the death of her second husband, Cope, she moved to Mustang to be near her son, Curtis, and his wife, JerriLynn.

She quickly made friends with everyone she came in contact with and was affectionately known as Mama Lou.

She was a resident of Strawberry Fields Apartments until 2011.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Skyridge Baptist Church 150 South 48th Noble.

Burial will be in Okmulgee.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Alzheimer’s Asso-ciation or your favorite charity.

A.C. Gray of Yukon, 80 years of age, passed away July 7 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City after a brief illness.

He was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Chickasha and raised in Wellington, Texas.

He farmed around Arapahoe, Colorado, in the 1970s before moving to Yukon around 1980.

He owned his own oil-field spraying business, Amoeba Petro-leum, over the past 20 years and worked over most of the state of Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henard and Rose Gray of Quanah, Texas; a brother, Neal Gray of Mustang, and a sister, Jacquelyn Gray Wilson of Gatesville, Texas.

He is survived by two sons, Bret Gray and wife Sheri Lynn and grandson, Jaden Gray all of Stillwater, and Shane Gray of Olympia, Washington. He is also survived by two brothers, Ron Gray and wife Marlynn, Phillip Gray and wife Lydia all from Childress, Texas and one sister, Monica Gray Hicks of Wichita Falls, Texas, plus a stepdaughter, Terri and husband Trent York of Kingfisher.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mustang for a number of years. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mustang.

He will be buried in Resurrection Cemetery in Oklahoma City beside his wife, Fran, who preceded him in death on June 11, 2002.

Memorials may be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church building fund in Mustang, in lieu of flowers.