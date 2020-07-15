Mustang player nets national honors

The United Soccer Coaches last week announced their All-America high school teams for the winter and spring seasons of the 2019-2020 school year.

Mustang High School’s Isaias Silva, who will be a senior forward during the upcoming season, was one of 19 boys and 26 girls named to the organization’s national teams.



Silva and former teammate Kory Soulinthavong, a midfielder who graduated last season, were selected to the 2019-2020 All-West Region Team.

Soulinthavong was chosen to the state’s Class 6A West All-State Team last season and has signed to play with Western Illinois University.