Schools finalize plans for new year

Yukon parents will have multiple options for their children who will be returning to class this fall.

They will be able to choose whether to send their students back to traditional school 100 percent of the time, go through online course or a combination of the two, called blended learning.



In addition, the district unveiled its plans Monday for how classes will be held in the future should there be another shutdown, as occurred in the spring with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district’s Return to Learn plan was published Monday on the school’s website (yukonps.com) and on its social media pages, which include a link to the plan.

“YPS: Return to Learn is a result of dedicated research, scenario analysis and feedback from our families, staff and community leaders. Although we are presenting our current plan, we remain open to adopting best practices as they continue to be revealed,” a statement from the district reads.

All students will have the option of attending traditional school or virtual school. High school students will also have the option of attending a combination of the two, known as blended.

Students attending traditional school will begin Aug. 20, which is a week later than originally planned.

Those attending virtual school will start Aug. 26.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said earlier this month that the date difference is because of how the classes are handled and differing requirements from the state Department of Education.

Under the plan, traditional classrooms will be taught in person. However, there will be distancing guidelines in place, plus the temperatures of teachers and students will be taken daily.

Masks will not be required, although they will be highly encouraged, said Simeroth at last week’s school board meeting.

Making face coverings mandatory would cost the district about $200,000 per year, Simeroth said.

Students who attend through the virtual classroom will work on their own pace, but would be regularly monitored by a virtual teacher, counselor and administrator. The course work would be handled by an outside provider.

They would no longer be part of their home school, according to the Return to Learn website.

The blended classroom option is limited to high school students, who must apply.

Should long-distance learning be required in case of another closure, Yukon has an option for that as well.

According to the website, classes would be taught online using Yukon educators.

Simeroth and his staff have been working on Yukon’s Return to Learn plan since at least April.