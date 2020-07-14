Obituary – Golda Marcella Woods

Golda Marcella Woods, 81, of Edmond, passed away July 8 at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City.

She was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Hedley, Texas, to G.D. and Ola (Mobley) Moore.

Golda attended Yukon Public Schools and subsequently worked at Kimball’s Wholesale and the Yukon Chamber of Commerce.

Golda married Leslie Frank Woods on March 21, 1961, and had two children: Benji Leigh Warmoth of Edmond and Leslie Owen Woods.

Golda chose to put aside her career and stay home to raise her children.

Later she entered the workforce once again and worked for Estee Lauder at Dillard’s in Norman, where she amassed many close friends and family.

She retired from sales in 2009.

Golda enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, sharing the good news of her Lord Jesus Christ, reading and partaking in graphoanalysis

Golda was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie F. Woods and son, Leslie O. Woods, as well as her parents, Ola and Bud Belisle and G.D. Moore.

Her sisters, Elois Spence and Peggy Mende preceded her in death as well.

She will be greatly missed by her family: daughter, Benji Warmoth; her son-in-law, Larry; grandchildren: Hannah Jones, Corrie, Waylan and Aaron Warmoth; and sister, Sharon Hicks of Yukon, as well as brothers, Cratus and Alvin Moore of Yukon.

Golda was a very caring, loving, thoughtful and generous woman who will be missed by many family and friends including her large Estee Lauder family who were loving and loyal to her til death.

Viewing will be held from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday at Yanda and Son Funeral Home, Yukon.

Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Yukon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services.