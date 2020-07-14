Millers baseball tryout dates are set for next week

Tryouts for next year’s Yukon Millers baseball team will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 21 and July 22.

The tryouts are open for freshmen to seniors.

Players are expected to attend both days.

The first day of tryouts will be for defense and will be conducted at the baseball field.

The second day will be for batting and will be held at the indoor facility adjacent to the baseball field.

Coach Kevin James said players will need to bring their own equipment, including gloves and bats, as well as a water bottle with their name on it.

Also, during the indoor tryouts, masks will be required.

Social distancing guidelines also will be followed, he said.