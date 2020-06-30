Obituaries – Anita M. Garrison – Joyce Louise Smith

Anita M. GarrisonAnita M. Garrison, 88, passed away June 27 in Bethany. Anita was born May 4, 1932, in Wichita, Kansas, to Denny and Lola Sullivan.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard A Garrison; parents, Lola and Denny Sullivan; brother, Orville Sullivan and sister, Ethel Brees.

Anita is survived by two daughters, Debi Beam of Yukon and Kathy Berryhill and her husband Charles of Edmond; and one son, Dennis Garrison and his wife Marsha of Canterbury, Connecticut.

She had six grandchildren and six great grandchildren who adored her.

The grandchildren remember filling Grandma and Grandpa G’s house with fun, laughter, eating, playing games, making things and playing lots of hands of cards.

She also got to spend lots of time playing on the floor and listening to the silly games of many of her great grandchildren.

They will all miss their Grandma G.

Anita made beautiful quilts and shared them with lots of people. She also did ceramics, made dolls, and was a great seamstress.

Dick and Anita’s wishes are to have their ashes scattered in the Ozark Mountains. There will be no memorial service due to the COVID-19 virus.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, c/o Taylynn Dightman, 1300 S. Meridian Ave., Suite 105, Oklahoma City, OK 73108.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

Joyce Louise Smith left this earth peacefully, surrounded by her three children, on June 27.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bill Smith.

She was born March 18, 1930, to Nellie Matkin Phillips and Elmer Phillips.

Growing up, she and her four sisters lived and breathed basketball — so it comes as no surprise that she was one of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s biggest fans! She rarely missed a game and loved talking about “her” team to anyone who would listen.

Joyce graduated salutatorian from Eureka High School in Bakersburg, May 19, 1948, before attending Panhandle State University, where she met and later married the love of her life, her beloved, William L. “Bill” Smith, on June 10, 1949.

Together they raised three children: Ken, Mike and Connie while working side-by-side in the family business they founded in 1959, Smith Farm & Garden, which continues to this day as a third-generation family operation.

Joyce was elected as the first woman president of the West Side Lions Club in 1993-1994.

She believed in all the values for which that organization stands.

She has been a lifelong member of Northwest Church of Christ, where she was involved in many programs where she felt she could be of service to her community and to her church family.

That was a very important role in her life: to give back for all the blessings she was so grateful to have received.

Joyce cherished her family and loved spending time with them.

While her husband Bill was alive, fishing and family get-togethers at the Lake Texoma cabin were favorite pastimes.

Holidays and birthdays always found everyone gathered to celebrate one another and to enjoy the fellowship, love and pride we all feel as a family – traits that both Mom and Dad instilled in us – their descendants.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are son, Ken Smith and wife Stephanie of Yukon; son, Mike Smith and wife Ronda of Decatur, Texas; and daughter, Connie Stump and husband Kris of Owasso; three sisters, Bettie Ball, Phyllis Steger and Lois Rogers.

She was also the proud grandmother to six grandchildren: Geoff Smith and wife Cathy, Kimberly Smith Linville and husband Chance, Jacob Stump, Ashley Stump, Jason Smith, and Kelsey Smith.

She also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, Austin, Garrett, Ethan and Ava Smith, and Luke and Dannie Faith Linville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Oklahoma City West Side Lions Club.

A “Celebration of Life” service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Northwest Church of Christ, 4301 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City.

Social distancing will be observed, and masks are preferred.

The service will be recorded and available to view after services conclude.

To watch, or leave condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com.