County to seek COVID-19 funds

County officials are hoping to recoup some of the expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money would come from Oklahoma’s portion of the federal coronavirus aid, relief and economic security (CARES) act.

The county commissioners, during their meeting Monday, authorized emergency management director Andrew Skidmore to begin the application process for reimbursement.

Skidmore said reimbursement is available for anything that is COVID-19 related.

That includes the personal protection equipment that was purchased for not only first responders, but also for all county employees; safety partitions that were installed in county offices to protect both employees and visitors, and hand-sanitizing equipment that was placed throughout the courthouse and administration building.

In addition, the county purchased thousands of dollars in COVID-19 tests that were used to make sure first responders had not been exposed to COVID-19.

The exact amount of reimbursement the county will be seeking may not be known for at least a couple of weeks, Skidmore said after Monday’s meeting.

However, he does expect it to be close to “six figures.”

Meanwhile, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Canadian County has skyrocketed over the past few days.

There are more than 280 people in Canadian County who have been diagnosed with the illness. That is up from 200 on June 22.

Yukon continues to have the highest number of positive test results with 150.That number is up 10 from Sunday.

El Reno has 47 cases, while Mustang has 44. Piedmont has 26.

Cases also have been reported in Okarche, Calumet and Geary.

The only community in Canadian County without a reported case is Union City.

Among the reported cases in Mustang are two student-athletes and a football coach.

School officials disclosed over the weekend that a basketball player, a football player and the coach had all tested positive to the illness.

The district opted to cancel workouts for the football team for the next 14 days and has encouraged the football players and coaches to self-quarantine.

Statewide, officials said 13,757 people have tested positive for the illness. That number is up 587 from Monday.

There have been 387 deaths reported, including three in Canadian County.

Those deaths were reported in Yukon, Mustang and El Reno.