Caution urged at Freedom Fest

With the recent uptick in cases of COVID-19, Yukon city officials are urging those planning to attend this week’s Freedom Fest to take precautions.

The annual Fourth of July event spans two nights — Friday and Saturday at Yukon’s Chisholm Trail Park.

The festivities Friday will include music by the Hi-Fi Hillbillies and Irv Wagner’s Concert Band.

The music begins at 5:30 p.m.

A salute to veterans also is planned for Friday’s celebration.

The evening will culminate with a large fireworks display, said city spokesperson Jenna Roberson.

Saturday’s events will include a car show that begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 2:30 p.m. at City Park.

The evening events begin at 5:30 with the funky sounds of Super Freak, a group that has been performing at Freedom Fest for

several years.

The Oklahoma Community Orchestra is making its Freedom Fest debut at this year’s event.

The orchestra is conducted by John Fletcher.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic, which has traditionally performed at the celebration, is on hiatus this year because of COVID-19.

A second fireworks show will round out the night at about 10 p.m.

Other usual Freedom Fest activities, including the Cherry Bomb Triathalon for children, the USA Sand Art contest,, a hot dog-eating contest and children’s activities have been canceled this year because of concerns over the coronavirus.

City officials waited until the last minute this year to decide whether to host the event. Several other communities, including Edmond, have canceled this year’s celebrations in wake of the pandemic.

Yukon officials are urging those attending to be aware of their surroundings and to follow social distancing guidelines.

They also encourage people to sanitize their hands frequently and to wear a mask.

According to a news release, there will be sanitizing stations set up throughout the park.

City staff will be wearing masks during the festival, and the public is encouraged to do so as well. They said it not only protects others, but the person who is wearing the mask as well.

Freedom Fest is free.