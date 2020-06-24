Freedom Celebration planned for Saturday

The Firefighters Freedom Celebration is continuing this year, but with a change in the food due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food trucks will be present instead of the traditional fare of hot dogs, chili, chips, cookies and a drink.

As usual, watermelon and water will be provided, while the supply lasts.

“Due to the uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic would impact the event during the planning stages, we decided to have a variety of food trucks on hand to give everyone a choice of what they may want to eat,” Fire Chief Craig Carruth said on the city’s website.

The event, which traditionally was called the Bean Supper, includes music, fire truck rides and activities for children.

It will begin at 6 p.m., and there will be fireworks at dusk.

The Freedom Celebration is sponsored by the City of Mustang and Inframark, which is the city’s sewer and water service contractor.

Proceeds will go to the Mustang Oklahoma Firefighters Association.

The event started 51 years ago as the Fire Department’s Bean Supper – a fundraiser for the department.

As the activity increased, the event was renamed as the Firefighter’s Freedom Celebration in 2011, Carruth said.

Athough fireworks are legal in Mustang from Saturday through July 4, no individual fireworks are permitted within Wild Horse Park during the event, he said.

The city’s policy allowing fireworks in town is conditioned on a burn ban not being in effect.

Drones are not allowed since helicopters will be coming to the park for people to view.

“We encourage everyone attending the Freedom Celebration to take personal responsibility, be respectful of people around you and practice social distancing when it is prudent to do so,” Carruth said.