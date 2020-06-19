Obituary – James Allen Watson
James Allen Watson, 34, died June 13.
He was born Feb. 8, 1986, in Chickasha.
He was a graduate of Yukon High School and worked as a custom welder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Linda Housh.
Survivors include three sisters, Emily Yanda, Kaitlyn Niles and McKenzie Case; and grandmother, Nancy Watson.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Bethany.
To share a memory, condolence, or watch the recorded service, visit www.mercer-adams.com