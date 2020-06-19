Obituary – James Allen Watson

James Allen Watson, 34, died June 13.

He was born Feb. 8, 1986, in Chickasha.

He was a graduate of Yukon High School and worked as a custom welder.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Linda Housh.

Survivors include three sisters, Emily Yanda, Kaitlyn Niles and McKenzie Case; and grandmother, Nancy Watson.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Bethany.

To share a memory, condolence, or watch the recorded service, visit www.mercer-adams.com