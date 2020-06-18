Perman looks forward to role as Yukon’s golf coach

The interim has been removed from Abbey Perman’s title.

She has been selected as the new women’s golf coach at Yukon High School.

Perman was named last week.

She was serving as the interim head coach last spring before the season was canceled.

Her varsity team only got the opportunity to play in one tournament before the season ended because of COVID-19.

“I am so excited. I am ecstatic,” she said Monday. “I can’t wait.”

This will be Perman’s first head coaching job. She served as an assistant volleyball coach last year at Yukon High School.

“I am super humbled and blessed that (assistant athletic director) Mrs. (Michelle) Ankrom and (athletic director) Mr. (Mike) Clark took the leap of faith in me,” she said. “I am blessed to have the opportunity.”

She was one of three candidates to interview for the job, said Clark.

He said Perman was the best fit for the role.

Perman took over for Ryan Rennels as the interim golf coach last fall.

Though she’s never coached before, Perman said she did play as a student-athlete.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot to prove. Having a full season will give met that opportunity. I feel I can make a difference this year,” she said.

The team lost four seniors to graduation, but will return six or seven players from last season’s squad.

She also expects to bring up four or five freshmen.

Perman said her goal is to not only teach her players how to play the game, but how to be leaders and how to exhibit sportsmanship.

“I want to teach them to be student-

athletes that others look up to,” she said.

As for the impact that not playing last year will have on the team, Perman said she will need to recoach them.

Besides coaching, Perman also teaches U.S. government to seniors and history.