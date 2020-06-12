OSBI won’t name Mustang officers involved in shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the review of an officer-

involved shooting in Mustang, said this week they do not plan to release the names of the officers who were involved.

Brook Arbeitman, a spokesperson for the OSBI, said the agency would not release the names of the two officers who were involved in the June 5 shooting of Benjamin Ballard unless charges are filed.

She said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Once a report is completed, it will be turned over to the Canadian County district attorney’s office to determine if charges are warranted.

Ballard was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store near SW 59th Street and Mustang Road after he allegedly pulled a weapon on the officers.

Ballard had been stopped on suspicion of driving under the influence, the OSBI said in a news release provided shortly after the shooting.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m.

Mustang Police Chief Robert Groseclose said both of the involved officers are tenured, veteran officers who have been with the department for several years.

The chief said the shooting has shaken the department.

The last officer-involved shooting to occur in Mustang was July 4, 1998. Another shooting also happened in March of the same year.

Groseclose said neither officer was involved in either of those shootings.

He also said he was not aware of any other officer-involved shootings in the community’s past.

The community, he said, has shown support for the two officers.

Both are currently on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

“They both are very shaken up. To be put in a situation like that is not easy on another human being. … They are reacting as expected. Hopefully, they will resume their duties as soon as possible and fulfill their duties as officers for the city of Mustang,” the chief said.

Ballard, 42, of Yukon, died at the scene of the shooting.

He had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though mostly for traffic violations including driving under the influence.

He did also have a pending misdemeanor case in Kingfisher County for carrying a firearm while under the influence and public intoxication.