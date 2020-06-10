MHS employee thwarts kidnapping attempt

Mustang High School paraprofessional Bobby Jackson is being extra vigilant of his grandchildren after he helped foil an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl east of Yukon.

Jackson and his wife, Christa, were driving west on N.W. 23rd Street around 5 p.m. on May 13, on their way to get a bite to eat, when he noticed two vehicles pulled off the road.

He saw one man preparing to hit the other one, so he stopped and asked the man who was in a fighting position if he was all right.

The other man then jumped in his car and pulled away, grazing Jackson’s knee.

“At first, I thought the guys were arguing over an accident, but when he took off. I figured he wouldn’t be running away like that if it was a fender-bender,” Jackson said.

Jackson gave chase, following the suspect through several neighborhoods.

The chase reached 85 mph at times, with the suspect extending his arm with something in it.

Jackson’s wife called Oklahoma City police.

The two vehicles proceeded to the intersection of Vandament Avenue (which is 23rd Street in Oklahoma City) and Yukon Parkway.

The OKC dispatcher transferred Christa Jackson to a Yukon dispatcher.

As the cat-and-mouse chase wove back and forth, Bobby Jackson spotted a Yukon police officer who was responding to the call and flagged him down.

“When the guy saw the police car’s lights, he pulled into the bank,” Jackson said. “The cop pulled his gun, and the guy surrendered.”

The stop occurred at the True Sky Credit Union branch at 1301 S. Ranchwood Blvd.

In the aftermath of the chase, police and the man who had originally confronted the suspect, Jason Guy, told Jackson the background of the encounter.

It began when Guy noticed that a vehicle was blocking the sidewalk and a girl on a bicycle was moving away from him.

When Guy stopped and confronted the suspect, the suspect brushed off the encounter, but Guy put his dukes up in an attempt to detain the suspect, who turned out to be 39-year-old Kevin Lee Teurman.

That’s when the chase, which police say lasted nine minutes and 30 seconds, ensued.

Teurman has been charged in Canadian County District Court with attempted kidnapping.

Jackson, who assists special educations students, is modest about his role.

“I don’t need a pat on the back,” he said.

“I just want kids and parents to know how close to home this is happening.

“My wife and I are keeping a better eye on our two grandchildren, that’s for sure.”