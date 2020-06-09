Yukon man killed by Mustang officer

A Yukon man who was shot and killed by a Mustang police officer on Friday had a history of traffic violations and minor offenses, but no felonies, court records show.

Benjamin Ballard, 42, was killed at approximately 6:45 p.m. after he allegedly pulled a weapon on a Mustang officer who was attempting to stop him for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The shooting, which was partially captured on video, occurred in the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection of Mustang Road and SW 59 Street, which also is the border between Mustang and Oklahoma City.

The video shows the officer ordering Ballard to drop his weapon before two shots are fired.

It is believed that one shot was fired by each person, though it is not clear who fired the initial shot.

Ballard has a history with law enforcement, though mainly for traffic violations.

In October, Ballard had pleaded guilty to speeding and driving under revocation. He also had convictions for driving under the influence from 2014.

The OSBI has not released the name of the officer who was involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and the results will be presented to the Canadian County district attorney’s office for review.