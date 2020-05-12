Obituaries – Marion Martha Antoinette Welenz Hedrick – Russell Henry Long

Marion Martha Antoinette Welenz Hedrick, 89, formerly of El Reno, passed away on April 30 at Baltimore Veterans Administration Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 24, 1930, to Anton Joseph and Catherine Veronica (Dudek) Welenz, Marion was the second of three daughters.

In her youth, she loved swimming and ice-skating.

She was classically trained in voice and piano, gifts she shared throughout her life.

In her later years, she found a deep passion for art, winning several awards for her original paintings.

Marion was deeply proud of her service in the United States Air Force and was once appointed to work as a personal secretary to President Dwight. D. Eisenhower.

It was while at the Pentagon that she met Edward Joseph Hedrick.

The two married in 1960 and raised five children.

A member of the Order of Eastern Star (OES), Marion served as worthy matron and was appointed as state representative from Oklahoma to Minnesota by the Grand Chapter of Oklahoma, OES.

As a doting mother, she was also active with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H Club, DeMolay International Mothers’ Club and, most notably, mother adviser for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

A proud woman veteran and member of the Oklahoma Women Veterans Organization (WVO), Marion was a longtime organizer of Fort Sill’s Annual Retiree Appreciation Day.

In 1997, she attended the dedication ceremonies for the Women in Military Service of America (WIMSA) Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.

In 2002, Marion’s original design was selected as the state emblem for Oklahoma’s WVO flag and, that same year, the organization voted her Woman Veteran of the Year.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her oldest daughter, Juliana (Hedrick) Brodeur; and her husband, Edward.

She is survived by four children: Edward (Mel) Hedrick, William (Sam) Hedrick, Catherine Hedrick-Armstrong, and Anton (Tony) Hedrick; nearly four dozen grandchildren and great- grandchildren, and a loving extended family.

Among her greatest contributions was her capacity for unconditional love.

She will be remembered for her keen sense of humor and her propensity to make up new words when established words eluded her.

Marion’s funeral services will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with military honors.

The burial date is still pending and updates will be posted on www.storkefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Women in Military Service Memorial in memory of Airman Second Class Marion Welenz Hedrick at Dept 560, Washington, DC 20042-0560 or at https://www.womensmemorial.org/.

Russell Henry Long passed away in Oklahoma City on May 4 at the age of 48 years.

Russell was the son of Charles and Carmen (Gachuzo) Long, born on July 4, 1971, in Juarez, Mexico.

He was brought up in Texas and Oklahoma, and moved to Yukon as a young man.

He was a graduate of Mustang High School, and lived most of his adult life in the Oklahoma City area.

He worked delivering pizza for a few years, and was employed for 24 years as an inspector for 4-Star Trailers in Oklahoma City, beginning on May 20, 1996.

His favorite things were playing pool and basketball, and taking vacations on the beach with his children.

He was a great father, and loved spending time with his children and grand-

daughter.

Russell is preceded in death by his father, Charles Young, and his uncle, Chanito Gachuzo.

He is survived by three children: Jessica Long (Damian Larney) of Holdenville, Justin Long (Hannah) of Seminole and Jordan Long of Holdenville; one granddaughter, Nevaeh Larney; his mother, Carmen Long of Yukon; two sisters, Maria ‘Theresa’ (Long) Hayton and Liza Ross, both of Yukon; his brother, Guy Long of Yukon; the mother of his children, Nicole Cellars of Holdenville; other family members and many friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Holdenville Church Of The Nazarene, with the Rev. Dane Robinson officiating.

DEATH NOTICES

Charles Brakefield

Charles Ray Brakefield, 83, died May 4. Services will be held at a later date. (Ingram)

Harry Clough

Harry Loren Clough, 98, died Friday. A graveside service is at 11 a.m. today at Good Hope Cemetery, Helena. (Ingram)

Nyoka Enriquez

Nyoka Joan (Sloan) Enriquez, 63, died May 6. Services are pending. (McNeil)

Jerry Grant

Jerry Carroll Grant, 85, died May 6. Services are pending. (Yanda)

Alexia Mendoza-Lerma

Alexia Nova Mendoza-Lerma, 11 months, died May 5. Services are pending. (Ingram)