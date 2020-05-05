Obituaries – Norma Jean Heldreth – Ana M. Ramos – Death Notices 5/6/2020

Graveside services for Norma Jean Heldreth, 89 year-old Yukon resident, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Yukon Cemetery with Perry Greene officiating. Services are under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home of Weatherford.

Norma Jean was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Eakly to Thomas and Eva Lucille (Denham) Weathers. She passed away May 4 at Integris Canadian Valley Hospital in Yukon.

Norma Jean was raised and attended school in Eakly and Hydro.

On March 30, 1947, she married Thomas Heldreth in Wilmington, Kansas, and they made their home in Moore.

They moved to Yukon in 1963, where Norma Jean went to cosmetology school and worked as a hair stylist for 35 years.

She later worked for the Yukon Public Schools for 10 years.

She retired in 1987 and remained living in Yukon.

Norma Jean enjoyed traveling, watching western movies, and having her hair and nails done.

Memorials may be made to the South Yukon Church of Christ or Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) – Cancer Research.

Norma Jean is survived by her son, Terry Heldreth and wife, Karen, of El Reno; her daughter, Teresa Harris and husband, Bill, of Yukon; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Lynn; two sons, Jeff and Steve; daughter, Lesa; and grandson, Bryan.

Ana M. Ramos, 73, was born April 29, 1947, in San Salvador, El Salvador. She passed away May 1 in Oklahoma City.

Ana came to United States from El Salvador in 1966 to chase after the American Dream in sunny Los Angeles, California.

She worked at Broadway Interiors selling furniture and loved her job as she really enjoyed interacting with people.

In 1977, Ana and her son, William, began a new adventure and started life in Seattle, where she worked at the Western Electric plant in Kent, Washington.

In 1983, her job as a computer equipment operator for Western Electric brought her to Oklahoma and she decided Yukon felt like home.

She continued working at Western Electric, retiring in 2003.

Ana was a proud member of St. John of Nepomuk Catholic Church and loved everything about the friendly town of Yukon.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalia Ramos.

Ana is survived by her son, William A. Ramos and wife Shari; grandchildren, Brady and Blake; sister, Lilian E. Ramos; brothers, Jose Ismael Ramos and Carlos O. Rodriguez, and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

DEATH NOTICES

John Crail

John Tyler Crail, 27, died Thursday. Services are 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 at 10801 Quail Reserve Road, Oklahoma City. (McNeil)

Gary Willis

Gary Lee Willis, 73, died Sunday. A family service will be Wednesday at the Whitebead Ceme-tery, Whitebead. (McNeil)