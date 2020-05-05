COVID-19 testing site planned

Canadian County residents who are concerned they might be infected with the coronavirus will have an opportunity to be tested on Wednesday.

The Canadian County Health Department said it will host a drive-through testing site at the Yukon Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be conducted using swabs.

Participants will not leave their vehicles.

No appointments are necessary and the event is free.

Officials said results will be available within about 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Canadian County has topped 100.

According to the latest information from the State Health Department, there are 103 confirmed cases in the county. That is up one from Monday.

Of those, at least 80 people have recovered.

The death toll in the county remains at three, officials said.

In Yukon, there are 57 confirmed cases of the illness with 40 people being considered recovered.

One death has been reported in Yukon.

Mustang has 17 confirmed cases and one death. Thirteen people are considered as recovered.

Piedmont has 12 cases, with all 12

recovered.

El Reno has 10 cases, including seven recovered. El Reno also had one death.

Across the state, there are 4,127 cases of COVID-19 along with 247 deaths. Both numbers are up from Monday’s totals of 4,044 cases and 238 deaths, the health department reported.