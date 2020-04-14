Yukon cagers net post-season honors

With the end of the 2019-20 basketball season coming a little earlier than most had anticipated, officials have released the 2020 Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference’s All-Conference list.

While Yukon did not have any players who made the first team for either the boys or girls in the very competitive 6A West Division, there were several who did make lists a little further down.

Topping the roster for Yukon boys was senior Justin Reister, who was selected to the second team.

Reister was Yukon’s top threat for the season, making almost 55 percent of his shots from the field. He averaged 14.8 points per game.

He shot better than 66 percent from two-point range.

Joining Reister, and making the honorable mention list, were Colby Baker, Brayden Dutton and Carson Lambakis.

Lambakis was right behind Reister in shooting percentage, hitting almost 55 percent from two-point range and 11.4 points per game.

Baker averaged just over 10 points per game, while Dutton added 9.2 points per game.

GIRLS

Roy Wyckoff’s team had four players who made the honorable mention list, including both seniors, a junior and a sophomore.

They included seniors Kristen Readel and Jaylee Watson, junior Sydney Brown and sophomore A’Munique Holmes.

Yukon finished 10th out of 12 teams and ranked No. 21 overall.

Despite a below-.500 record, the Millerettes were in most games until the final minutes.

Readel was a leader for the very young Millerettes, scoring 174 points and coming down with 98 offensive rebounds during the season.

She also had 87 steals and 40 assists.

Watson finished the season with 82 points, but dominated on defense with 90 steals, and grabbed 95 offensive rebounds.

Brown was the team’s top scorer, racking up 200 points, 67 rebounds and 54 steals.

Holmes also had triple-digit point totals, scoring 151 points on the season. She also had 59 steals to go along with 27 assists.