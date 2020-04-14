Obituary – Duane Scott Blackburn – Death Notices April 15, 2020

Duane Scott Blackburn, 67, entered this life on Dec. 27, 1952, and crossed over the morning of April 7.

He was a graduate of Putnam City West High School but was asked many times, “Where did you learn?” “How did you learn?” as he was a natural master craftsman with virtually everything in his life and a sponge for knowledge.

Duane was a truly unique and incredible individual.

Flying, learning and travel were his greatest passions.

He was a master at making people laugh, especially during difficult times, and this was something that also renewed his own deeply kind and tender heart.

Music was a significant element in his life and something he knew well and freely shared.

Many friends and family have been enriched by his encouragement to pursue their personal growth and learning.

Duane was dearly loved by many and admired immensely by those who were recipients of his kindness, care and craftsmanship.

His wisdom, wit and spirit are irreplaceable.

Although gone from the physical, Duane’s light will shine brightly forever in the hearts of his loved ones.

Ashes will be laid to rest alongside his third great-grandfather, Sylvanus Blackburn, and other ancestors at War Eagle Cemetery, (Benton County) Arkansas.

To fly, now and always.