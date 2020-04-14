Canadian County death toll climbs to 3

Canadian County’s death toll from the coronovirus has risen to three, according to the latest statement from the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The two, a man and woman both in the 65-and-older category, died Sunday, the health department reported.

They were among three people who reportedly died on Sunday.

In all, there have been 108 deaths reported from complications of COVID-19.

According to Tuesday’s report, there are 2,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That includes 62 cases in Canadian County.

More than 26,000 people have tested negative.

Oklahoma County continues to lead the way with 474 positive cases.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties now share the lead with the most deaths. Both counties have reported 19 fatalities. Cleveland County with 17, officials said.

There were nine deaths reported Monday. Besides Tulsa County, there were deaths in Major, Mayes, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Rogers, Wagoner, Washington and Osage counties.

The health department said the average age of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 is 56, which is down slightly from previous reports.

There are confirmed cases in 64 of the state’s 77 counties, officials reported.